News / Cities / Lucknow News / Man impersonating as OSD to CM Yogi arrested

Man impersonating as OSD to CM Yogi arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 28, 2023 08:40 AM IST

LUCKNOW: A man was arrested here on Tuesday for impersonating as officer on special duty (OSD) to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, exerting pressure on an official for transfer of two teachers and even threatening him.The incident took place in Gautampalli police station area on December1.

Based on surveillance and informer’s tip-off, police nabbed the culprit Devendra Pratap Rajbhar (50) from Gautampalli crossing. (Pic for representation)
Based on surveillance and informer’s tip-off, police nabbed the culprit Devendra Pratap Rajbhar (50) from Gautampalli crossing. (Pic for representation)

As per reports, a fraudster called principal secretary, basic education, posing as officer on special duty (OSD) to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister and asked him to transfer two basic school teachers to the district they wanted.

The imposter also threatened the education official of dire consequences for not complying with his orders. Based on surveillance and informer’s tip-off, police nabbed the culprit Devendra Pratap Rajbhar (50) from Gautampalli crossing. He is a native of Sant Kabir Nagar.

Assistant commissioner of police, Hazratganj, Arvind Verma said that after the call, the basic education official smelt a rat and cross checked with the OSD to CM, UP government.

Later, the CM’s OSD Sanjeev Singh lodged a complaint with the Gautampalli police .

“We registered a case for forgery by using name of a government official and for threatening the education official,” said ACP Verma.

Police said that they were scanning the details of the accused . “So far, we have not found any criminal antecedents of the accused. But he used to boast of being close to the CM and even extorted money from contractors,” said a senior police officer.

