Man issuing fake railway e-tickets in Lucknow arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 14, 2024 09:45 PM IST

The arrest was made after inputs from IRCTC to RPF about illegal rigging of Tatkal tickets, on Wednesday.

A joint team of the GRP surveillance cell and RPF arrested a man involved in a fake railway e-tickets racket on Wednesday. The man was using fake IDs and railway ticket booking software, Gadar Software.

Ahmed Ali in police custody on Thursday (HT Photo)
“The accused, identified as Ahmed Ali, 47, originally from Siddharthnagar, currently was living in a rented house in Daliganj. 116 illegal IRCTC user IDs, 15 Railway e-tickets worth 23,542, were found along with one laptop with Gadar software and charger, an Apple iPhone-15, one backpack, was recovered from the accused. The criminal history of the accused is being searched,” read a surveillance Cell of GRP Section, Lucknow, release. He has been booked under Section 143 of Railway Act.

According to the police, the man used to make a profit of 500 to 1,000 per ticket, more than the printed price, and issued tickets worth lakhs using the method.

The arrest was made after the joint police team of GRP surveillance cell, crime intelligence branch Lucknow Junction, Railway Protection Force, raided the accused near Bhootnath Market, after inputs from IRCTC to RPF about illegal rigging of Tatkal tickets, on Wednesday. The accused was found making tickets with fake IDs.

