Man killed in front of mother over illicit affair in Lucknow

A 40-year-old cab driver was hacked to death with a sharp-edged weapon in Lucknow’s Rahimabad area late Sunday night, in what police suspect was a murder driven by personal enmity arising from an extramarital relationship. Initial police investigation suggests that Sanjay had been in a relationship with his childhood friend, Meera, despite both being married. (Sourced)

The victim, identified as Sanjay Kumar, was attacked inside his home in Mawai Kala village under Hamid Kheda locality. According to police, the murder was allegedly carried out by the husband of the woman Sanjay was in a relationship.

“Sanjay Kumar was attacked late at night at his residence. An FIR under murder charges and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered,” said the additional deputy commissioner of police (North), JK Dubey. “Multiple teams, including a forensic unit, are investigating the case.”

Sanjay’s 80-year-old mother, Ram Dulari, who witnessed the crime, told police that the assailants barged into the house after she opened the door. “They pushed me aside and ran towards Sanjay. One of them shouted ‘Cut him into pieces!’ before they began attacking him,” she said.

According to police, the attackers struck Sanjay repeatedly on his head, back, shoulders, and torso. He tried to escape through the kitchen and fled outside, but was chased to a nearby canal and assaulted again. He died on the spot.

Initial police investigation suggests that Sanjay had been in a relationship with his childhood friend, Meera, despite both being married. Meera had recently begun staying with Sanjay, which reportedly enraged her husband, Sunil.

Sanjay’s wife had earlier left the house with their three children after learning about the affair. Meera is also married and has an 18-year-old son. Police said Sunil had frequently warned Sanjay to end the relationship and had allegedly planned the murder with the help of accomplices.

Police detained Sunil and three others for questioning. Meera, speaking to reporters, said, “I considered Sanjay my husband. Sunil could not tolerate that. When I started living with Sanjay, he got furious and killed him.”

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.