Man killed in Lucknow by three friends for money

Three people were arrested under the Mohanlalganj police station limits for allegedly killing a friend, on Thursday.

After getting him drunk, the three beat Ramachal to death with a rod and threw his body in a well nearby. Thereafter, the three had been on the run.

“The accused have been identified as Ram Sufal, 30, Rakesh Kumar, 25, Anurag alias Sachin Singh, 20, all residents of Hulas Khera area in Mohanlalganj and have been booked under IPC sections 302, 201, 34, 467, 468 and 471,” a police press note read.

According to the police, Ramachal was a cab driver having his own car. On February 1, he informed his wife about a booking he had received and left for the day. When he did not return even after 3 days, his wife, Suman, filed a missing person’s report at Mohanlalganj police station on February 4.

With the help of mobile call records and a timely tip-off, the police arrested the accused from a place near Mau, Nahar Pulia, early on Thursday morning.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they committed the crime for money. They killed Ramachal with an iron rod and threw his body in a nearby well. They mortgaged his car with a jeweller for Rs1 lakh and fled with the money.

The body of Ramachal was recovered from the well by the police on Wednesday and was sent for a post-mortem examination.