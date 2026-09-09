Man misses train, pays auto drivers ₹3,000 to catch it a kilometre away

Two auto-rickshaw drivers were arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for charging a passenger ₹3,000 and helping him board a Vande Bharat train from a railway yard after he missed the train at Lucknow Junction station. Arrested auto-drivers. (HT Photo)

The incident took place on September 3 involving train number 22545, the Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat. The passenger, who had a confirmed ticket, mistakenly reached Lucknow railway station instead of Lucknow Junction, where the train departs at around 6am.

By the time the passenger realised his mistake, the train had already departed from Lucknow Junction. According to the RPF, he met two auto-rickshaw drivers near the escalator outside the station, who allegedly offered to help him catch the train for ₹3,000.

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Passenger taken into railway yard to catch train The passenger was allegedly taken towards the Mawaiya-side road and then into the railway yard, located around 1 km from the boarding point. The train, which makes a brief halt in the yard before continuing its journey, was stopped there when the passenger was brought to it. The drivers allegedly opened the train door and helped him board.

The incident came to the notice of the RPF, following which two cases were registered against the unidentified auto-rickshaw drivers under sections 159, 144, 147, 145 and 146 of the Railways Act on September 4. The drivers were later identified with the help of the online payment made by the passenger and arrested. They were subsequently produced before a court.

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Railways probe possible wider nexus Senior divisional commercial manager (NER) Arun Tripathi said this was the first such case registered by the railway authorities. “As soon as the matter came to our notice, prompt action was taken. The possibility of a wider nexus is also being investigated,” Tripathi said.

Railway officials said the investigation will examine how the automatic doors of Vande Bharat train were opened, whether other auto-rickshaw drivers or individuals were involved, and whether passengers who missed their trains were being similarly lured with promises of helping them board from railway yards.