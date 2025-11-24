A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father’s friend in Indira Nagar here on Thursday night, police said. The accused, identified as one Sunil, was booked for rape and under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act, and arrested on Saturday. Man rapes friend’s 5-year-old daughter in Lucknow

According to the police complaint, Sunil Gautam, 35, and the girl’s father consumed alcohol together around 8 pm Thursday at the latter’s house. Later, Sunil promised to buy the girl a candy and took her with him. She was allegedly raped at a secluded spot.

According to police, the family saw that their daughter was injured when she returned home. “When asked, she recounted the entire incident even as she was writhing in pain,” police said.

According to police, the minor was admitted to Jhalkaribai Women and Child Hospital, where she was said to be out of danger now. Police also said that her statement would be recorded soon.

Indira Nagar station house officer Sunil Kumar Tiwari said both the girl’s family and the accused are from Bihar. The father and Sunil are shuttering contractors, he added.

“Based on the mother’s complaint, a case was registered against the accused, Sunil, for rape and under the POCSO Act,” said the SHO.

The inspector said Sunil fled his home after the incident. Surveillance couldn’t locate him initially since he didn’t have a phone. He was finally caught near Sector 14 and arrested within seven hours of the complaint being filed, the SHO added.