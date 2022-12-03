Man shot dead over land dispute in Kakori

A 45-year-old man was shot dead by a local muscle man and his henchman over land dispute in a Kakori village on outskirts of the state capital here on Sunday afternoon.

The incident led to the panic after the assailants opened multiple rounds of firing in presence of several people. Police said the victim Ram Jeevan Lodhi suffered two bullet wounds in head and stomach and succumbed while being taken to the trauma centre of King George Medical University.

The police officials said one of the assailants was identified as Shamsher Yadav and efforts are on to arrest him. They said the victim and the assailant had dispute for the past 10 years over possession of a land that led to the incident. They said the victim had confrontation with the assailant over the same issue in the past.