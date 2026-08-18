Man whose pistol went off ‘accidentally’ at Varanasi airport gets bail

A man whose licensed pistol allegedly went off “accidentally” during security screening at Varanasi airport on Sunday, injuring two screening staff, was released on bail on Monday, police said. For representation only (Sourced)

Kamlesh Rai was detained after the incident at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport on Sunday morning. Phoolpur station house officer (SHO) Rajeev Kumar Singh said Rai was booked under Sections 125(A) and 125(B) of the BNS, both of which are bailable. “Since both sections are bailable, Rai was released on bail from the police station on Monday.”

Rai’s licensed pistol went off “accidentally” during a security screening at the Varanasi airport on Sunday morning, injuring two screening staff who are undergoing treatment at the New Lakshmi Trauma Centre here, police said.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am when Rai, a resident of Azamgarh, was scheduled to fly to Mumbai on an Air India Express flight. He declared his licensed 7.62 mm pistol and 21 live cartridges at the check-in counter before being escorted to the designated screening area, according to the ministry of civil aviation.

“During the handling and inspection of the weapon, a round was accidentally discharged. The projectile ricocheted and caused injuries to two screening staff, Rohit Raj and Suman Kumari,” it said.

Kumari suffered a leg injury, while Raj was injured in the thumb, a statement issued by deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Gomti Zone, Neetu Kadyan said.

Preliminary police investigation found that the pistol’s magazine came out while its details and ammunition were being recorded. However, one round remained in the chamber and the weapon fired after its trigger was allegedly pressed accidentally.