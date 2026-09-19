PM Modi's legacy: A 25-year record of leadership without parallel

Few can claim the achievement of having led government at the state and Union levels for 25 years, given how demanding public life in India is. This is proof of the people’s enduring trust, relentless work, firm resolve and genuine commitment to public service. PM Modi is a guide whose every interaction strengthens the resolve to serve the people with greater sincerity. His life underlines a simple truth: The office is secondary; what endures is duty to the people, dedication to the nation and the determination to carry development to the last citizen.

The 25 years of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi in government mark one of the most consequential chapters in modern Indian leadership.

The journey that began in 2001 as chief minister of Gujarat has become a mission of building a developed India.

At the heart of his politics lies an unwavering connect with the masses. No other PM has enjoyed such sustained and widespread public support. This support has never been accidental. It flows from a leadership that places people, not power, at its core.

He consistently urges public representatives to remain rooted among the people, listen with humility, and labour without pause so that government schemes become real improvements in the life of the citizens.

This sensitivity towards the poor, the farmer, the worker, the youth, women, small entrepreneurs and the marginalised continues to guide policy under PM Modi.

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Housing, sanitation, electricity, banking, health and food security, women’s empowerment and opportunities for the young have been shaped into a broad framework of welfare that has reached those long left behind.

His leadership has also created a new national confidence. India today advances with visible strength in space, digital infrastructure, startups, connectivity, defence production, manufacturing and innovation. The world now recognises a nation that is assertive, capable and ready for the future.

After decades in public life, his discipline and intensity remain intact. He approaches every issue with depth and insists on results. He repeatedly underlines an essential democratic link: continuous conversation between government and citizens so that work done reaches the people and people’s expectations reach the government.

As chief minister of Bihar, I have found his guidance particularly clear. On the state’s development, his message is firm: Keep the aspirations of Bihar’s people at the centre, move with speed, and ensure progress reaches every section of society.

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The Bihar government is working to create jobs, attract investment, strengthen industry, improve education and health care, and create genuine opportunities for its youth.

In every conversation, the PM has the same insistence: There must be no shortfall in serving the people. Representatives must work harder, go deeper, and understand citizens’ problems.

This remains both a personal and official responsibility for me: Schemes must deliver real benefits to the poor and the needy.

The 25-year journey of PM Modi demonstrates that lasting change requires sustained effort, clear purpose, and continuity of vision.

The approach refined in Gujarat was later expanded nationally, with greater scale and impact. The advances seen today in the economy, infrastructure, digital systems, and global standing are the result of that long-term thinking.

Beyond the list of achievements, this remains a journey of trust — the trust of ordinary citizens, dedicated workers, and a nation that now believes it can solve its own problems, build its own technology, create opportunities for its youth and engage the world on its own terms.

PM Modi’s birthday just passed (September 17);on behalf of the people of Bihar, I convey the warmest greetings and good wishes, and pray for his continued health, long life, and tireless service to the nation.

Now is a moment to draw strength from his example and deepen our commitment to service, good governance and nation-building. For me, PM Modi is a guide whose every interaction strengthens the resolve to serve the people with greater sincerity. His life underlines a simple truth: The office is secondary; what endures is duty to the people, dedication to the nation and the determination to carry development to the last citizen.

Let us take inspiration from these 25 years of governance and public service and commit ourselves to leading our nation into a new era of development, good governance and inclusive welfare.

A developed Bihar as a proud part of a developed India remains our commitment and our most sincere birthday offering to PM Modi.

Samrat Choudhary is chief minister of Bihar. The views expressed are personal.