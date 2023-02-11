‘Manfest-Varchasva’ begins at IIML

Lucknow Manfest-Varchasva, the annual business, cultural and sports fest of IIM Lucknow kicked off on Friday. The fest was inaugurated by IIML director Prof Archana Shukla and senior IAS Officer Ashok Khemka.

Shukla expressed her happiness at organising the fest in offline mode after 3 years. Overall, the fest has more than 30,000 participants from colleges across the country in a plethora of events.

The eminent leaders who interacted with the students on Friday were Ashok Khemka, additional chief secretary, archives department, Rahul Shinde, CEO, Yum brands at Devyani International Limited, TV Rao, ex-IIM prof and Kamlesh Varshney, IRS officer, expert in Indian tax policy.

Students displayed their dramatic skills in Halla Bol, the mono-act competition. This event was judged by Bollywood actor Mohammad Sarwar Mir. The participants lit the streets with their scintillating moves in Vibes - the freestyle solo dance competition and Inferno – the street dance challenge.

The music lover turned up the heat with their unique combination of chords and magical symphonies in Stairway to Hell, the rock band competition.

Manfest-Varchasva in collaboration with CII Institute of Logistics presented the supply chain workshop by Venkatesh Seshadri who is the head of supply chain consulting at CII Institute of Logistics. It was an excellent opportunity to gain valuable skills and knowledge vital for growing a business. The workshop helped participants take their supply chain management skills to the next level.

The day also saw the finals of 3 management case competitions – Strategica by Costa Coffee, Vitanium by Union Bank and Maestro by ICICI Lombard.