Sun, Aug 31, 2025
“Mann Ki Baat” always brings something new and inspiring: UP deputy CM Pathak

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 10:27 pm IST

Brajesh Pathak attended the event at Lal Kuan along with Lucknow district BJP president Anand Dwivedi

The 125th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” was listened to by UP deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, state general secretary and MLC Anoop Gupta, BJP Lucknow district president Anand Dwivedi, MLC Mukesh Sharma, MLA Neeraj Bora, along with state officials, public representatives and workers at different booths with area residents in the Uttar Pradesh capital on Sunday.

UP deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. (HT file)
Pathak said PM Modi’s monthly radio address always brings something new and inspiring. This time, the PM emphasised providing new opportunities to athletes and youth, he added. The deputy CM appealed to the people of the state to write to the PM or to him (Pathak) if there are individuals in their area who are doing something unique but lack resources, and they will ensure it reaches the PM. He attended the event at Lal Kuan along with district BJP president Anand Dwivedi.

BJP state general secretary Anoop Gupta attended the event at Vikas Nagar, MLC Mukesh Sharma at Faizullaganj first ward and MLA Neeraj Bora along with corporators and workers at Lala Lajpat Rai ward.

