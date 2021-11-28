Mann ki Baat: PM praises people’s efforts to restore Noon river in UP’s Jalaun

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly “Mann ki Baat” session on Sunday praised people’s collective efforts to rejuvenate the Noon river in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh, said the state government in a statement.

“Noon river was on the verge of extinction. The river had virtually turned into a drain causing an irrigation crisis in the area. It was then that people made the resolution to restore it. A committee was formed in May this year and thousands of villagers and panchayats voluntarily joined the mission to revitalise the river. As a result, the river stands restored today with “sabka prayas (collective effort),” said the PM according to the statement.

“Noon river has been rejuvenated in very little time and at little cost with people’s effort. It is a brilliant example of how people’s will can do wonders. When we protect nature, it also protects us,” the PM added.

Earlier on June 28 last year during his Mann ki Baat session, PM Modi had lauded the Uttar Pradesh government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the rejuvenation of the river Kalyani in the Barabanki district of UP.

The statement also said the UP government has revitalised dozens of rivers since 2018 as part of its vision to protect the environment. In the financial year 2018-19, the government rejuvenated six rivers, including Aril, Mandakini, Karnavati, Varuna, Morva and Gomti. In 2019-20, nineteen rivers spread over 26 districts, including Tedhi, Manorama, Pandu, Varuna, and Sasur Khadedi, were restored. Similarly in 2020-21, twenty-five rivers in 36 districts were rejuvenated. The statement said CM Yogi Adityanath thanked the PM for his continuous support.