Many events mark National Doctors’ Day in U.P. capital
Several events were organised on National Doctors’ Day in the state capital on Friday. “Doctors have the power to cure even when a patient has lost hope. There are challenges in medical field but hard work can help overcome them. Doctors from King George’s Medical University (KGMU) have earned name across the globe,” said Uttar Pradesh chief secretary DS Mishra while addressing an event at KGMU.
At the IMA Bhavan, several doctors, including Dr Ajai Kumar of respiratory medicine, KGMU and Dr Pranjal Agrawal, were felicitated.
A book “MAHISHASUR: The Irony of Justice” authored by Dr Anuradha Agrawal was also released on the occasion. The author, a senior gynaecologist of Lucknow, said the book is a poignant narrative of an orphaned pariah who is shunned by friends and foes alike. He vows for the emancipation of his downtrodden clan but his bloated vanity and insatiable hunger for revenge make him a tyrant.
At the Aastha Geriatric Hospital and Hospice, patients were greeted by doctors. Dr Abhishek Shukla, the head of the hospital, met the patients undergoing treatment there and greeted them.
At the office of director general, medical health (DGMH), a delegation of Provincial Medical Services Assocation (PMSA) greeted Dr Lilly Singh, the DGMH who took charge a day before. Dr Rajiv Banswal, along with other officials, greeted Dr Singh.
At Lok Bandhu Hospital, a plantation drive was carried out where BJP MLA from Sarojini Nagar Rajeshwar Singh was the chief guest. Dr Ajai Shakar Tripathi and other doctors also participated in the plantation drive.
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics