Prayagraj and Varanasi will get the prestigious President’s Award in the Swachh Survekshan 2023 – the cleanliness survey awards that would be given in New Delhi on Thursday. Many Uttar Pradesh cities do well in cleanliness survey; award ceremony on January 11 (File photo)

Eight cities, including Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Jhansi, and Firozabad, have earned a 3-star rating while Noida takes the cake with a five-star rating.

Noida would be awarded at the state level while at the area level Barwar, a town and nagar panchayat in Lakhimpur Kheri, Anupshahr, a city and municipal board in Bulandshahr and Gajraula, a city and municipal board at Amroha would be awarded for their efforts at promoting cleanliness, a press release by urban development department said.

About 648 cities of the state have achieved the Open Defecation Free (ODF) status this year, against last year’s 588.

Swachh Survekshan’s 2023 results reveal that 129 cities in Uttar Pradesh have achieved ODF++ status, reflecting adherence to open defecation-free standards and sustainable waste management practices. Apart from this, 435 cities in the state have attained ODF+ status, showcasing the commitment of the Yogi government towards cleanliness in the state, officials said.

Last year, 11 cities secured the ‘Garbage Free City’ status and this year the number has surged to 65 cities. Noida has achieved a remarkable 5-star rating. Besides this, 56 cities have been awarded a 1-star rating, underscoring the government’s dedication to fostering a garbage-free environment. Many cities in Uttar Pradesh are now moving towards a 7-star rating, the press release said. Additionally, continuous efforts are being made by the government to elevate more cities to achieve 5-star and 3-star ratings, the release added.