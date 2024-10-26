Masked men open fire on school bus in Amroha; none injured

Three masked assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on a bus of a private school in the Gajraula area of Amroha on Friday, police said. Over 28 students and staff were on board the bus at the time of the incident. None were injured, they added. The police said they had arrested the key accused while a search for two of his aides who were with him was underway.

Superintendent of police Kumar Anupam said raids were underway to arrest the two men who accompanied Anuj, 22, the key accused.

The assailants fired twice at the bus, but the driver managed to steer the bus to safety and inform the school management about the incident.

The school belongs to a local BJP leader.

A case of attempt to murder had been registered against the three accused on the complaint of the driver of the school bus, the SP said, adding the same bus had an accident with some men on a bike four days ago, and there was an altercation between the bus driver and biker.

“The assailants wanted to teach the driver a lesson after their quarrel with him four days ago, the SP added.

The bus was carrying 28 children from the same village in the district.