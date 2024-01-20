Panic gripped residents as a fire broke out in one of the flats of the 9-storied residential building on King George’s Medical University (KGMU) campus on Saturday, primarily causing loss of property. Massive fire at KGMU doctor’ s flat, none hurt (sourced)

The KGMU faculty building is on the road, opposite the hospital block, next to the department of CTVS.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“The flames were seen coming out from flat number 607 at around 4 pm. The flat was allotted to Dr Malti of pathology department. The fire was doused by fire tenders. No loss of life or injuries was reported,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson KGMU.

The residents in other flats on the same floor raised the alarm after they saw the smoke coming out of Dr Malti’s flat. They asked everyone to come out. Smoke had filled several flats on the floor.

Apparently, the fire broke out due to a short circuit, said one of the residents. As it was not safe to use lift, all the families used stairs to come out of the building. Goods worth lakhs were reportedly damaged in the flat.

Fire fighters had a tough time in controlling fire and getting inside the flat initially due to excessive smoke. The staff from the fire station broke windows making passage for smoke and control fire from spreading to other flats. It took them about three hours to finally declare the premises safe from any fire.

The building housed 36 families of doctors from different departments.

This is the second fire incident on the KGMU campus in less than a year. In June 2023, fire engulfed an under-construction building, adjacent to the mental health department.