Inferno at plywood factory injures three firefighters

LUCKNOW A massive fire erupted at a plywood factory located on Modi Nagar Lane in Aishbagh Road, under the jurisdiction of Naka police station, shortly after midnight on Tuesday. The blaze resulted in injuries to three firefighters who were working to extinguish the flames. The situation incited panic among nearby residents, prompting an immediate call to the fire station. (HT Photo)

While the cause of the fire remains undetermined, eyewitnesses reported that the fire was raging uncontrollably. The situation incited panic among nearby residents, prompting an immediate call to the fire station.

“The report of the blaze was received at 2:38 am at Hazratganj fire station. Subsequently, a fire tender was dispatched from the Aminabad unit. Given the scale of the fire, six additional fire tenders from stations including Alambagh, Hazratganj, Chowk, and Sarojini Nagar were summoned,” stated Lucknow’s Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Mangesh Kumar.

During the operation to contain the fire, a fireman named Mahendra Singh from the Aminabad unit became trapped in a pit covered with debris, leading to an injury to his leg. Navneet Kumar from the Hazratganj unit sustained burns on his leg while attempting to rescue Mahendra Singh. Another firefighter, Ashish Kumar Pandey, also suffered a minor burn on his leg.

According to the fire department, the three injured firefighters were taken to Civil Hospital. Ashish Kumar Pandey was discharged after receiving first aid, while the other two firefighters continue to receive treatment for severe burns. DIG Fire Jugal Kishore Tiwari visited the Civil Hospital on Wednesday to enquire about the condition of the injured personnel.

“After hours of strenuous efforts, the fire was brought under control. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this point,” said CFO Mangesh Kumar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON