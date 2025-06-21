Massive gathering: Nearly 8K people perform yoga at Sangam

Several programmes were organised in the Sangam city to mark the 11th International Yoga Day on Saturday. In one of the major events, nearly 8,000 people reached the Sangam banks in the morning. Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi was the chief guest on the occasion. People in large numbers performed yoga at the Sangam banks in Prayagraj on 11th International Yoga Day on Saturday. (HT photo)

As soon as the event began, participants followed the instructions of a yoga instructor and performed different asanas. As per the guidelines issued, people practised yoga for 45 minutes at the venue which was divided into four zones and 12 sectors.

At the venue, artist Sanjay Gupta created a sand art on Maharishi Patanjali—the Father of Yoga— which was the centre of attraction for the people with ministers and other public representatives taking selfies near it.

Yoga sessions at different places

While the judges of the Allahabad high court practised yoga at the high court, similar programmes were also held at the district court, Officers’ Hostel, Chandra Shekhar Azad Park, Saraswati Ghat and every gram panchayat and town area of the district.

MUNPL celebrates the day

Meja Urja Nigam Private Limited (MUNPL) celebrated the International Yoga Day at Utsav Bhawan in Srijan Vihar Township. The event also marked the conclusion of a week-long yoga workshop. Ashesh Kumar Chattopadhyay, CEO, MUNPL, was the chief guest on the occasion while Krishna Chattopadhyay, president, Aprajita Mahila Samaj, was the guest of honour. The event was attended by senior officials and other MUNPL staff.

Municipal corporation holds event

The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation organised a yoga event at Shivalaya Park located in Arail Naini. Municipal commissioner Seelam Sai Teja, Prayagraj mayor Umesh Chandra Ganesh Kesarwani besides corporators and civic officials took part in the programme.

Programme organised at NCR

The Yoga Day was celebrated at North Central Railway (NCR) headquarters on the theme “One Earth, One Health”. The event began with the live telecast of the keynote address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Visakhapatnam.

A yoga workshop was organised in the Badminton Hall at Subedarganj, Railgaon Complex, NCR headquarters under GM Upendra Joshi, who was the chief guest. Chief personnel officer, NCR, S Balachandra also graced the occasion.

City hospital celebrates the occasion

Nearly 200 staff members and students of Nazareth Hospital practised yoga on the hospital premises.