Maya attacks Congress, BJP on quota, caste issues

: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati has criticised both the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their stance on reservation and caste-based issues, accusing them of having a dual character when it comes to the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC). The former chief minister posted her observation on the X platform on Saturday morning. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati (File Photo)

She emphasised that the BSP is the only party that truly represents the interests of SC, ST, and OBC communities, and has consistently worked for their welfare and empowerment. She urged the SC, ST, and OBC communities to be cautious of the Congress and BJP’s tactics and not be swayed by their promises.

Mayawati further stated that the Congress’s track record on reservation and caste-based issues is disappointing, and the party’s recent statements on these issues are nothing but “crocodile tears”. She also said the party had failed to implement the Mandal Commission report and provide adequate representation to OBCs in government jobs and institutions.

The BSP chief also hit out at the BJP for its alleged “anti-reservation” mentality. She emphasised that both parties have consistently shown disregard for the Constitution and the rights of marginalised communities.

She criticised both the BJP and Congress for their stance on caste-based census, accusing them of being opportunistic and attempting to position themselves as champions of OBCs despite their track record of oppression and exclusion.