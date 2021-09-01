Mayawati: Poverty has increased due to wrong policies of BJP govt

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said on Wednesday the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) grabbed power at centre and in the state due to the wrong policies and deeds of the Congress party.

She also said the BJP government was busy implementing the narrow agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) instead of fulfilling its Constitutional duties. “Due to the wrong policies and working of the BJP government, poverty has increased, the prices of the essential commodities are skyrocketing, unemployment has increased, tension prevails in the society and there is spurt in the crime cases. The people are a harassed lot and want freedom from the misrule of the BJP,” she said.

“The death of large number of children due to dengue in various districts after the second wave of the Covid 19 pandemic has added to the pain of the people. Large areas in several districts are inundated due to floods. The state government should assist the people by launching relief and rescue work. The increase in the crime in the districts of West UP should be checked,” she said.

Mayawati reviewed the working of the party organization in 10 divisions of the state in a meeting with the senior leaders and office bearers in the party state unit office. She directed the party leaders to constitute the committees till booth level at war footing.

The BSP chief slammed the central government over increase in the cooking gas prices. Terming it anti-poor, she said the increase in the prices of the petroleum products has added to the burden on the common people.