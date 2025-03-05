Mayawati replaces brother Anand Kumar with Randheer Beniwal as BSP coordinator

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati named Randheer Beniwal as the party’s national coordinator on Wednesday, stating that her brother and the party’s vice-president, Anand Kumar, who was given additional charge of coordinator on Sunday, had expressed his desire to hold only one post at a time. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. (PTI File Photo)

The development follows the BSP supremo’s key strategic moves within the party over the past three days.

Kumar was given the coordinator’s charge after his son Akash Anand was removed from all party posts on Sunday on charges of anti-party activities. Akash Anand was subsequently expelled from the primary membership on Monday.

In a post on X, she said Anand Kumar won’t take up the responsibility of coordinator and will continue to work for the party as its vice president.

She said that Beniwal and Rajya Sabha member Ram Ji Gautam will now work as national coordinators under her guidance.

“BSP national vice President Shri Anand Kumar, who has been working with selfless service and dedication for a long time and who was also recently made the national coordinator, has expressed his desire to work on one post in the interest of the party and the movement, which is welcomed. In such a situation, Shri Anand Kumar will continue to perform his responsibilities as before under my direct guidance while being the BSP National Vice President. And now in his place, Shri Randhir Beniwal, a resident of Saharanpur district of UP, has been given the new responsibility of national coordinator,” she said.

“Thus, now Shri Ramji Gautam, Rajya Sabha MP and Shri Randhir Beniwal, both of them as BSP national coordinators will handle the responsibilities of different states of the country under my guidance. The party hopes that these people will work with full honesty and integrity,” she added.