Mayawati seeks action against MP minister for his remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

ByRajesh Kumar Singh
May 14, 2025 11:47 AM IST

The BSP chief called the remarks “disgusting, uncivilised and indecent”, first against foreign secretary Vikram Misri and then against the lady Army officer.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday demanded strict action against Madhya Pradesh tribal affairs minister Vijay Shah over his remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, one of the women military officers who had briefed the nation on Operation Sindoor.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (Deepak Gupta/ HT Photo)
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (Deepak Gupta/ HT Photo)

In a series of posts on social media platform X, the BSP chief called the remarks “disgusting, uncivilised and indecent”, first against foreign secretary Vikram Misri and then against the lady Army officer.

She claimed that such remarks will destroy the whole good atmosphere of enthusiasm and excitement which the whole country is experiencing after the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ against Pakistan.

“The BJP and the central government should take seriously the indecent remarks made by a senior minister of Madhya Pradesh regarding the Muslim woman Army spokesperson and take strict action against him, so that the nefarious designs of the enemies fail and the mutual brotherhood and harmony in the country is not spoiled,” the BSP chief said.

Speaking at an event in Indore on Monday, Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah had stated that to respond those who widowed our daughters, “we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson”.

Later, he apologised for the remarks after drawing flak from the opposition and members of his own party, the BJP, which is in power in Madhya Pradesh.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Mayawati seeks action against MP minister for his remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi
