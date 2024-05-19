Mayawati slams BJP, Congress, SP; promises statehood to Purvanchal

VARANASI: Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati reiterated her desire to divide Uttar Pradesh into four regions, stating that if her party came to power at the Centre, she would grant statehood to Purvanchal. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (File)

Mayawati made this announcement while addressing a public meeting at a ground in Mohammadabad Gohna in Mau in support of her party candidates: Balchandra Chauhan (Ghosi), Mashood (Azamgarh), Dr. Chaudhary (Lalganj), and Bhim Rajbhar (Salempur).

She said that if BSP government was formed at the Centre, the Purvanchal region would be granted statehood in accordance with the wishes of the local people. She highlighted that during BSP rule in Uttar Pradesh, several policies were implemented for the welfare of the poor, Dalits, and deprived sections of the society.

Targeting the BJP, Congress, and Samajwadi Party, Mayawati criticised the Congress for its wrong policies, which led to its downfall. She also attacked the BJP for supporting capitalists and rich people while ignoring the poor.

Mayawati said that under the BJP government, Muslims and the poor were being exploited. She criticised the central government for attempting to secure votes by distributing free rations, saying that these provisions were funded by taxpayers’ money, not by the BJP or RSS. “There is no need to fall into the trap of BJP,” she said.

Further slamming the Samajwadi Party, Mayawati pointed out that during its rule in Uttar Pradesh, the reservation for SC/ST people in promotions was abolished. She appealed to the people to prevent such parties from coming to power again.

“If the BSP government is formed, equally effective policies will be made for the poor, minorities, and the entire society. Schemes for the protection and progress of Dalits and minorities will be implemented,” she said.

She said that while all other parties received election donations from capitalists, the BSP did not accept a single penny from them. She added that reservation in the private sector was not being implemented due to the influence of big capitalists.