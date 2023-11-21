Mayawati to kickstart BSP’s Telangana election campaign

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati is set to launch the party’s campaign for the Telangana assembly election on Wednesday. She will address a public meeting in the Suryapet district. The polling for 119 assembly seats in Telangana is scheduled for November 30, and the BSP has fielded candidates in 107 assembly seats, contesting the election on its own strength. BSP chief Mayawati (AP Photo)

The BSP chief will also address a second public meeting in the Peddapalli district on November 23.

“The BSP is working to expand its base in the South India with mobilising the party cadre in Telangana assembly election. Several assembly seats are likely to witness a multi cornered contest between Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), BSP, Congress and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)”, said a BSP leader.

In the 2018 assembly election, the BSP fielded 106 candidates but failed to win any seats. However, in the 2014 assembly election, the party secured two seats amid a BRS wave that swept the state.

The BSP’s ambitious move to establish a presence in Telangana is evident from the release of its election manifesto. The manifesto promises jobs for youths, land for the poor, houses for the homeless, reservation in jobs for women, and the distribution of free washing machines and smartphones among women.

Mayawati had previously addressed the ‘Telangana Bharosa Sabha’ rally in May at Saroornagar stadium in LB Nagar, Hyderabad. She has conducted a series of meetings in Delhi and Lucknow, reviewing the preparations for the upcoming assembly election.

The BSP has also appointed retired IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar as the party’s state unit president in Telangana. Kumar led the Rajyadhikar Yatra in Telangana to mobilize the party cadre for the assembly election.