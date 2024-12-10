Medical staff trained to deal with chemical, nuclear, bio hazards during Mahakumbh: Dy CM Pathak

In a first, medical staff deployed at Mahakumbh-2025 will also be able to deal with chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies apart from treating general illness among devotees reaching Prayagraj. U.P. deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak during a meeting in Lucknow on December 10. (Sourced)

Sharing details of the medical facilities, U.P. deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday said, “We got our medical staff trained specially in CBRN emergency at the Narora Atomic Power Station (NAPS) Bulandshahr. This is for the first time we have got our staff such a training. We are ready to cater to all types of medical need for our devotees reaching Mahakumbh-2025.”

At least a dozen staff trained in CBRN emergencies will remain on duty at any given time. At the mela district, 360 beds in separate segments will facilitate patients’ admission while 3,000 beds are reserved at different government health facilities.“Also 3,000 beds are lined up with private hospitals that will be taken in case of need,” said Pathak, who also holds health portfolio.

“Also, we are going to use tele-ICU facility for the first time in Mahakumbh. Those patients who need specialised care but do not want to leave mela campus will be provided medical guidance by specialists via tele-ICU facility,” said Pathak. The tele-ICU facility will connect doctors and medical staff on mela campus with specialists across state.

Pathak conducted a review meeting with minister of state for health and family welfare and parliamentary affairs Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh and senior officials of the department. The state government has assessed at least 45 crore devotees will visit Mahakumbh-2025. Two hospitals will run in Arail and Jhusi with 25 beds each.

One air ambulance and at least 125 ambulances will be deployed with GPS facility to locate them 24X7. Medical help desk will be active in each sector on the mela campus.

Among doctors, 291 MBBS and specialists, 90 Ayurved and Unani practitioners and 182 staff nurse will be deployed. The “Netra Kumbh” will provide specs to over 3 lakh people. A disaster control room will also run. “Mock drill of these facilities will begin on December 15,” Pathak said.

“We have also decided to deploy a manager for each hospital for smooth management apart from quality treatment,” the deputy CM added.