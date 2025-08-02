Meerut: Drunk army man drives car on platform to help kin board train

A serving army jawan allegedly drove his car onto the platform at Meerut Cantt railway station on Friday evening and raced it alongside a moving train to help his relatives board. The incident triggered panic among passengers and raised questions over station security. 20-minute chaos at Meerut Cantt railway station as car races along train (Sourced)

According to officials, the accused, Sandeep Dhaka from Baghpat, currently posted in Delhi, was allegedly intoxicated when he entered the platform in a car bearing a Jharkhand registration and marked ‘Fauji’ on its windshield. Eyewitnesses said the vehicle sped dangerously close to the Naucharndi Express as it was departing, forcing passengers to run for safety.

“He drove very fast, almost parallel to the train. People were shouting and trying to get away,” Rajveer Singh, a witness, said.

GRP inspector Vinod Kumar said Sandeep claimed he was trying to help his relatives board the train as they needed to reach Delhi urgently due to a medical emergency in the family. The family had missed the ‘Yoga Express’ and were returning home when they spotted the approaching ‘Nauchandi Express’.

In an attempt to help them board the general coach at the front, Sandeep drove the vehicle through the station premises and onto the platform. The car remained on the platform for nearly 20 minutes before RPF personnel and railway staff intercepted and detained the driver.

RPF inspector Dharmveer Singh confirmed that Sandeep was heavily drunk at the time of arrest. “He was taken into custody and will be produced before the court on Saturday. The military police have also initiated a parallel inquiry,” he said.

Police said the FIR has been registered under sections 145(B), 147, 154, and 159 of the Railways Act and section 34 of the Police Act. A medical examination confirmed the accused was driving in an inebriated condition. The GRP inspector added that the process for cancellation of the accused man’s driving licence has also been initiated.

Authorities are now investigating how the vehicle breached platform security.