Meerut’s Rupal sets sights on winning more medals

Sprinter Rupal Chaudhary’s never say die attitude is the hallmark of her sporting character. Her father Om Veer Singh, a farmer in Meerut, never wanted her to do sport, but she didn’t lose hope and even went on a hunger strike for three days, and ultimately forced her father to accept her demand.

That was the reality during her early days in sport, but Rupal’s improvement on the track has been amazing ever since. It was only after she won two medals, including a silver (400m relay) and individual bronze, at the World U-20 Athletics in Cali, Colombia last year, her father, as well as the world, came to know her real strength.

“That was a tough decision to make and when I protested against my father, I wanted to make a point for myself, and when I stepped on the track the first time, I told myself to do something amazing, otherwise everybody would criticise my decision forever,” said Rupal who is now recovering from a freak injury, which she sustained a few weeks ago while training in Meerut.

“I couldn’t see a cricket ball coming towards me at the Kailash Prakash Ground during training. Trying to avoid the ball, I jumped and suffered a bit of a muscle rupture,” she said.

She said medals at the World U-20 brought a big change to her life. “Those medals at the U-20 World Championships also made me realise my real potential. Being the first-timer, I was a bit nervous but I didn’t see other athletes of the world and I just ran for a podium finish in relay,” said Rupal who wants to emulate ace javelin thrower and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and earn a reputation like Anju Bobby George, bronze medalist at the 2003 World Championships.

“Both Neeraj Chopra and Anju Booby George are the biggest sources of inspiration for Indian athletes as the two have shown us the path of success and I too wish to follow in their footsteps in terms of winning medals for my country. It’s a different feeling when you see the tricolour flying high anywhere in the world,” said Rupal who has big plans for the upcoming season.

“I have almost recovered from my injury and about to start training the next week. My first target is to qualify for the Senior World Athletics in August at Budapest and before that the Asian Junior Athletics in June in South Korea,” she said, adding, “These two events would help me plan my mission for the Asian Games in September-October this year, if not postponed again.”

At Colombia, more than the two medals, the prowess of the teenager from Meerut was put to the test as Rupal ran seven races over six days on her international debut. This included a stunning photo finish in the mixed team final on the second day as the teenager ran 51.82 seconds in the last leg to finish just 0.07 seconds behind the USA.

She, however, said that even though she was away from the track in the last one month, she kept dreaming about her races. “It may sound awkward, but it is true that I dream only of athletics and races. I keep remembering my races at Colombia last year and keep thinking of the ways to better myself,” said the sprinter who would also aim for a much better performance at the 2024 World U-20 at Lima city in Peru.

“Age is with me and I still have one more chance to compete in the Worlds U-20 in 2024, and this time I would like to change the colour of my medals,” said Rupal, the fourth Indian to win a medal at the World U-20 after Neeraj Chopra (gold in 2016), Hima Das (gold in 2018) and Shaili Singh (silver in 2021).

Rupal’s coach Vishal Singh sounded a bit worried about her trainee’s freak injury, but said that things would fall into place once she starts training the next week.

“I am sure she will catch up fast once she is back on the track next week. We have plans for her road to the Senior World Championships and also the Asian Games. She is quite courageous and knows the art of success,” said Saxena.

