Meeting Modi, Yogi not a crime: Pramod Krishnam

Spiritual leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election on Congress’ ticket against senior BJP leader and defence minister Rajnath Singh, is likely to part ways with the grand old party. Pramod Krishnam (HT FILE)

Krishnam, who has neither denied nor confirmed the speculations about his likely exit from the Congress, is once again in the news. “Politics is a game of all possibilities. As of now, neither have I left the Congress nor has the Congress left me,” Krishnam stated while speaking to Hindustan Times over the phone on Tuesday.

Krishnam, who has been in the news in recent days for his stance on the Ram Temple issue, has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of Kalki Dham in Sambhal on February 19.

When asked to elaborate on the possibilities of leaving the Congress, Krishnam said that he had recently attended the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, 2022.

“There is no bar on attending the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, so being there is not a crime. Similarly, there is no restriction on meeting prime minister Narendra Modi or chief minister Yogi Adityanath. However, if the Congress feels that I have committed a crime, I am ready to accept any punishment,” said Krishnam, who was in Lucknow to invite Yogi Adityanath for the foundation-laying programme of Kalki Dham.

“Yes, I met chief minister Yogi Adityanath to invite him to the Kalki Dham programme on February 19. I had earlier met prime minister Narendra Modi too to invite him to lay the foundation stone. PM will be there. I am sure the chief minister will be there too,” said Krishnam.

Meanwhile, the prime minister responded to Pramod Krishnam’s post on X. “It is a privilege for me to be a part of this sacred occasion associated with faith and devotion. Heartfelt gratitude to you for the invitation, @AcharyaPramodk Ji,” said the PM in a post on X on February 1, 2024.”

Earlier, in his post, Krishnam stated, “I had the privilege of inviting the illustrious Prime Minister of India, Respected Shri @narendramodi Ji, to the foundation stone laying ceremony of the “Shri Kalki Dham” being organized on 19th February. Heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the Honourable Prime Minister for accepting this. @PMOIndia.”