Metaphor fest begins in Lko in tribute to Raj Bisaria

Remembering the legacy of theatre artist and educationist Raj Bisaria who passed away earlier this year, the two-day ‘Metaphor Lucknow LitFest’ began at Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) on Saturday. The festival was opened by his wife Kiran Bisaria after his students shared memories of days they spent with him. Vidya Vindu Singh and Yatindra Mishra in conversation with Shobha Bajpai (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Theatre artist Suryamohan Kulshrestha said like Hindi is divided into different eras named after writers, the last 50 years and next 25 years should be known as ‘Bisaria Yug’ (Bisaria era). “It is our responsibility to carry his legacy forward,” said Kulshrestha.

Bisaria’s students Arun Trivedi and Prafulla Tripathi also shared Bisaria’s contribution in their lives. In the evening, the event was inaugurated by flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia, which was followed by a discussion on his life and works with author Satya Saran.

Earlier in the day, a session on Colonial Lucknow was held in which scientist-turned-heritage enthusiast PC Sarkar in conversation with journalist Shailvee Sharda shared about gaining interest in knowing about and documenting tangible and intangible heritage.

During a session related to artificial intelligence, the speakers Mayank, Manish Pandey and Surabhi Modi said that the machine lags emotions which is why it cannot replace humans.

In a session ‘UP Zindabad – Ye UP ke Ladke’, actor Faisal Malik and writer Divya Prakash Dubey were in conversation with Saurabh Yadav in which they discussed the lingo used in the state, which is different from other cities and states.

Later, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali discussed ‘India through Cinema’.

‘Awadhi needs to be promoted, preserved’

During a session at Metaphor Lucknow LitFest, author Vidhya Bindu Singh underlined the need to promote Awadhi and considered the dialect as a supporting pillar which provides strength to Hindi.

Singh and author Yatindra Mishra were in conversation with Shobha Bajpai during a session – ‘Awadhi ek Shishta Pushta Lokgrahya Bhasha Hai’ (Awadhi is a compatible language to be adopted by the masses).

Singh said that Awadhi literature has been translated into different languages across the world, and it has reached places with the help of translations.

Mishra highlighted that till the time Awadhi is not promoted among the young generation by motivating them to speak in Awadhi at home, it cannot be preserved. “We must learn from people in Bihar who proudly speak Maithili and Bhojpuri or Bengalis who use Bengali sometimes even more than Hindi or Maharashtrians who speak Marathi,” said Mishra.