Midnight firing over land dispute in Lucknow; FIR lodged

As many as six rounds of gunfire shattered the calm in Malhaur late Wednesday night after a clash over a land dispute escalated near a private university, leaving four people injured. Police have registered an FIR and arrested two accused in connection with the incident. Representational image (Sourced)

A video of the firing surfaced on Thursday, sparking concern over the city’s law and order situation. Locals said the shots were fired within moments, causing panic in the area.

According to police, the clash broke out around midnight between two groups led by Jiaul Haq and Sartaj Hussain over a long-standing property issue. The heated exchange soon turned violent, with rods and hockey sticks used before firearms were allegedly drawn.

Three brothers from one group, Salman, Faiz, and Shad, and Sartaj Hussain from the rival group sustained bullet injuries. They were admitted to the emergency ward of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

“Prima facie, the incident appears to have stemmed from an old enmity related to land,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP) East Shashank Singh said, confirming the recovery of empty cartridges. “Two accused, Abhay Singh, 47 and Amit Rai, 37, have been arrested, others are being questioned, and an FIR has been lodged,” he added. While a team is hunting the other accused in the matter

The DCP said police teams from Chinhat station quickly brought the situation under control and have been deployed in the area to prevent any further disturbance.

SHO Chinhat Dinesh Chandra Mishra said that an FIR was registered against both the accused under Section 30 of the Arms Act, 1959, and Sections 109(1), 190, 191(2), 191(3), 238, 324(4), 351(3), 352, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).