Migration due to natural disasters leads to security concerns, says UPSDMA vice-president Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri

The impact of natural disasters transcends national boundaries and can cause migration both within and across borders, leading to security concerns, said vice chairman of the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (UPSDMA) Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri. Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri (HT PHOTO)

He was delivering the keynote address at the third annual Gen Bipin Rawat Memorial Lecture, to commemorate the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of India Gen Bipin Rawat, who passed away in a helicopter crash in 2021, at the Surya Auditorium in Lucknow Cantonment on Saturday.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

He was speaking on the topic “Changing Face of Disaster: Playing the Risk Game’ where he discussed the evolution of disaster response and risk management forces. He also highlighted the role of the armed forces in providing disaster response and relief measures in the border areas and said, “We must adhere to our international commitments under the Sendai Framework, sustainable development goals and the Paris Accord.”

He also mentioned the inclusion of volunteer workers, the ‘Aapda Mitras’ and ‘Aapda Sakhis’.”

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) NS Raja Subramani, chief guest on the occasion while appreciating the organisers for the lecture subject also reiterated the role of armed forces in disaster mitigation, exemplifying the recent floods in Sikkim due to the glacial outburst in October of 2023, and the army’s active rescue efforts.

The lecture was organised by the think tank STRIVE, an army veterans’ initiative, along with the Central Command Headquarters.

Chief of Staff of Central Command HQ, Lt Gen Mukesh Chadha, Lt Gen Kavita Sahai, SM, VSM, Commandant, AMC Centre & College, Air Marshal Amit Tiwari, and other veterans from the armed forces, as well as representatives from the SDMA, the Indian Meteorological Department, State Disaster Response Fund, and the Rashtriya Raksha University were also present.