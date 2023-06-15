Minister makes surprise inspection of Lko sub-station

Urban development and energy minister AK Sharma made a surprise inspection of the 33/11 KV power sub-station on Clyde Road on Thursday. Energy minister AK Sharma (HT File Photo)

During the inspection, he instructed that uninterrupted power supply is ensured. He directed the staff to remain alert and fix all technical flaws in time so that consumers do not have to face hardships due to power outages.

He directed the staff to remove all worn wires and poles and branches of trees touching wires. The load, earthing, oil, cleanliness and fuse wire of the transformers should also be checked timely, so that the transformers don’t get damaged. Hoardings, solid waste and piles of dry leaves around the transformer should also be removed, so that incidents of fire can be prevented.

He directed the officials to take customer calls with priority and solve their problems by taking them seriously.

During the inspection, the minister also checked the logbook of the sub-station, load panel and attendance and complaint register.

He directed the staff to stop electricity theft in the area and to also encourage consumers to pay bills on time. Most problems of transformers getting damaged, low-voltage, tripping are cropping up because of increased load due to power theft. Maximum patrolling should be done to curb power theft completely and strict action should be taken against those who steal power.