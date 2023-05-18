Secondary education workshop: Effort to train U.P. teachers to make subjects interesting

Minister of state for secondary education (independent charge) Gulab Devi virtually inaugurated a two-day workshop of the State Resource Group (SRG), in Lucknow, on Thursday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The workshop has been organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow. In the workshop, experts from prestigious educational institutions across the country are training teachers.

The SRG is a group of secondary education teachers of Mathematics, English and Science who will train teachers to teach these subjects in an interesting manner.

U.P. Board students find these subjects most difficult to understand and hence the need was felt to train teachers to put the subject matter across to them more interestingly.

On the first day of this two-day workshop, she advised teachers to make better use of technology. She also asked the teachers to work fearlessly. “It is my responsibility that the teachers do not face mental problems,” the minister said.

GS Naveen, special secretary, secondary education, said that toppers of schools should be tracked and they should be helped in getting admission in good colleges for higher education.

Vijay Kiran Anand, director-general, school education, said that to improve school education, classroom activities have to be made interesting and educational activities engaging due to which the interest and enthusiasm of children towards school education will increase. He said that with the help of science expert Manish Jain, there will be two online sections every month in which the SRG will learn how to develop scientific temper in children.

Anjana Goyal, director, State Educational Research and Training Council, said that through this workshop teachers will get an opportunity to enhance their efficiency. It is through them that the benefits of the experiences and skills of the experts can be passed on to the students.

Bhagwati Singh, joint education director (camp), discussed the purpose, functioning of the SRG and its role in educational uplift. He said that SRG is the pivot of educational excellence.

