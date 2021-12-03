Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Minor girl sexually assaulted after being kidnapped from marriage function
lucknow news

Minor girl sexually assaulted after being kidnapped from marriage function

The police retrieved a video footage of CCTV cameras installed at the banquet hall where the girl had gone to attend the function with her family
The girl was undergoing treatment at a city hospital while the accused was still at large. (Pic for representation)
The girl was undergoing treatment at a city hospital while the accused was still at large. (Pic for representation)
Published on Dec 03, 2021 09:50 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW A seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 25-year-old youth after being kidnapped from a marriage party in a village in Banthra on the city’s outskirts late on Thursday night, said police on Friday. They said the girl was undergoing treatment at a city hospital while the accused was still at large.

Initial information about the disappearance of the girl was received at UP112 police emergency response call centre on Thursday night, after which cops carried out combing operations in the vicinity and rescued the girl, said Khyati Garg DCP (central), Lucknow.

The girl informed about a youth who allegedly sexually assaulted her after putting a tape on her mouth. The police retrieved a video footage of CCTV cameras installed at the banquet hall where the girl had gone to attend the function with her family, said Garg.

She said a man was spotted taking the girl along with him from the function when she was playing with some other children.

“The identity of the accused has been ascertained and he is a resident of a nearby village. Efforts are on to arrest him after registering an FIR on charges of rape and under Pocso Act,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out