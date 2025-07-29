Mishap victim dies ‘sans treatment’, 2 Meerut medical college docs suspended

Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College administration here on Monday suspended two doctors and initiated a probe into the death of an accident victim at the medical college due to the alleged medical negligence in early hours of the day leading to a massive outrage from his family and villagers. A video of a medical staff purportedly seen sleeping during duty has also gone viral on the social media (Sourced)

It has also been alleged that the medical college staff on emergency duty slept through the night instead of attending to the accident victim brought there on Sunday night even as a video of a doctor purportedly seen sleeping during duty also went viral on the social media. The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar, 30, of Hasanpur Kala village of Meerut.

Dr RC Gupta, principal of the medical college, confirmed that Dr Aniket and Dr Bhupesh Kumar Rai from the orthopaedics department, who were on duty on Sunday night, had been suspended for laxity.

“We have constituted an interim inquiry committee to investigate the incident thoroughly. The video footage showing staff sleeping has also been reviewed. Further departmental action will be taken based on the findings of the probe,” said Meerut’s chief medical officer Dr Ashok Kataria.

Sunil’s father Ashok Kumar aka Govinda, a cobbler, said his son, a daily wager, met with an accident late on Sunday night when he was on his way to have dinner at a local eatery. He was walking near Sisauli village when an unidentified vehicle struck him from behind around midnight. Severely injured, Sunil was rushed to the medical hospital and admitted around 12:30 am.

However, the family alleges that instead of receiving immediate medical attention, they found the emergency ward staff asleep. When they tried to wake them up, the staff argued instead of responding. “It was only after repeated efforts that they got up to see him, and even then, they didn’t treat him properly. His wounds were not even examined,” Sunil’s father alleged.

“We pleaded with the doctors and staff that he was bleeding profusely, but they did not heed to our request leading to Sunil’s death early on Monday morning,” claimed a relative.

The tragedy led to a massive protest at the hospital by Sunil’s family and villagers. Chief medical officer Dr Ashok Kataria and SDM (city) Brajesh Kumar Singh reached the hospital to pacify them.

“When I reached the hospital at around 3 am, the staff was sleeping and the patient was in a critical condition, but no treatment was being provided to him,” Hasanpur Kala village head Jaggi alleged.