Mission Shakti 4.O will be dedicated to women’s health

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 15, 2023 07:38 AM IST

Full cooperation and participation will be ensured by health department officials and personnel at every level in public awareness rallies under medical, health, and family welfare, said a press statement issued by the state government.

The fourth phase of Mission Shakti that chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched here on Saturday will be dedidated to women’s health. Medicines and nutrition will be provided to the women to protect them from malnutrition and anaemia. Full cooperation and participation will be ensured by health department officials and personnel at every level in public awareness rallies under medical, health, and family welfare, said a press statement issued by the state government.

Awareness and counselling will be provided regarding the schemes and programmes being run for women, the statement added. (HT FILE)
Awareness and counselling will be provided regarding the schemes and programmes being run for women, the statement added.

Awareness and counselling will be provided regarding the schemes and programmes being run for women, it added. Free screening facilities for diabetes, hypertension, breast and cervical cancers will be provided to women aged 30 and above. Furthermore, free permanent and temporary means of family planning, along with counselling services, will be available, the press statement said.

The initiative also includes the establishment of nutrition rehabilitation centres (NRC) for malnourished girls and sick new born care units (SNCU) for critically ill infants. Additionally, the national deworming campaign (NDD) will prioritise the distribution of Albendazole tablets to children aged 1 to 19 to combat intestinal worms, it added.

