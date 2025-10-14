Mission Shakti 5.0: 256 criminals eliminated in 15,726 encounters, over 10K hurt & over 31K arrested

Uttar Pradesh Police have intensified operations against crime as part of Mission Shakti 5.0. Over the past 20 days, the force conducted more than a dozen encounters, neutralising several criminals and apprehending others in half-encounters, stated government officials in a release shared by state government on Tuesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“On Monday, the police eliminated Shehzad alias Nikki in Meerut, who carried a bounty of ₹25,000 for heinous crimes against minor girls. Earlier, strong action was taken against miscreants involved in firing outside actress Disha Patani’s residence in Bareilly,” stated a senior police official and added, “The police have maintained a zero-tolerance policy toward crime. Over the past eight and a half years, 256 hardened criminals have been eliminated in 15,726 encounters as well as 10,324 criminals were injured and 31,960 were arrested. In these encounters, 18 police personnel died fighting these criminal elements and 1,754 were injured”.

Among the Commissionerates, Lucknow saw 138 encounters with 12 criminals killed, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 1,117 encounters with 9 criminals killed, Varanasi Commissionerate saw 131 encounters with 7 criminals killed, Kanpur Commissionerate recorded 234 encounters with 4 criminals killed, Agra Commissionerate reported 458 encounters with 7 criminals killed, Ghaziabad Commissionerate led with 736 encounters and 13 criminals eliminated, while Prayagraj Commissionerate reported 141 encounters with 6 criminals killed.