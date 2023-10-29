MMMTU to collaborate with foreign varsities

GORAKHPUR As a part of national wide push to foster multidimensional research, the Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University (MMMTU) has decided to open its door for foreign students and universities. MMMTU has planned to sign the agreement with over a hundred universities. (Pic for representation-)

A decision to this effect was taken by the academic council of MMMTU on Saturday evening after a two-hour meeting to discuss the 12-point agenda . The copy of the decision would be placed in the finance committee meeting along with the managing board meeting scheduled on November 3, for final approval.

Vice chancellor of MMMTU Jaiprakash Sahni said that in collaboration with foreign universities, an effective mechanism would be developed to implement joint degree and dual degree courses.

Saini said MMMTU had planned to sign the agreement with over a hundred universities selected in QS World University ranking to boost research through international university coordination that would also provide exposure to students.

The academic council has also approved the establishment of a centre for extension to achieve the objectives. Some other significant issues on the agenda approved by the academic council include initiating start-up and increasing deans of faculties from 3 to 8, apart from reservation of 15 percent seats for foreign students.

