MNNIT Allahabad incubates 29 startups, bags ₹40 lakh in funding

From healthcare innovation to digital gaming, 29 startups have emerged from the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad in the past year, backed by nearly ₹40 lakh in funding as the institute accelerates its push to turn student ideas into commercial ventures. Representational image (Sourced)

The Innovation and Incubation Hub MNNIT Foundation (IIHMF) has facilitated financial assistance to young innovators, with the initiative receiving Central Government approval, officials said.

The startups are receiving joint financial support from the department of science and technology (DST), Government of India, and the state government’s healthcare department, officials said.

IIHMF chief executive officer Sanjay Kumar Singh said 12 BTech and PhD students are actively involved in these startups. Besides developing technological innovations, the students are contributing to employment generation, he said.

Singh added that the initiative is encouraging future technocrats to pursue entrepreneurship while contributing to regional development. “In the coming years, more startups will be supported to promote self-reliance among the youth,” he said.

Several MNNIT-incubated startups are gaining recognition in their sectors. Henics Rehab Private Limited is working in healthcare services, while Inaequalis Consulting Private Limited operates in business consulting. Saboroso Food Private Limited has entered the food products sector, while Gaming Ecosystem Private Limited is active in the digital gaming industry.

Officials said the IIHMF provides mentorship, networking opportunities, funding, and business resources. It connects academia and industry while nurturing a startup ecosystem on campus and beyond.

IIHMF is a recognised inclusive Technology Business Incubator (i-TBI) under the NIDHI i-TBI guidelines of the department of science and technology. It is also a recognised incubator of Uttar Pradesh Electronics Corporation Ltd (UPLC) under the StartinUP scheme of the Uttar Pradesh government.