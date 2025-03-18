Mock drill at Mayawati’s residence creates buzz

The residence of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati at Bungalow no 9 in Lucknow’s Mall Avenue witnessed heightened activity on Tuesday morning as national security guard (NSG) commandos, an ambulance with blaring sirens, and a medical team equipped with life-saving equipment arrived at the premises. Mock drill was conducted by the NSG commando and other forces at the residence of BSP supremo Mayawati in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

State police personnel guarded the main gate while the movement of security forces and emergency vehicles caused temporary traffic congestion on the otherwise calm road. Passersby gathered outside the bungalow, speculating about the situation.

Amid the growing curiosity, a woman resembling Mayawati was seen being carried out on a stretcher and taken to the nearby Civil Hospital for a medical check-up. The hour-long exercise was later identified as a mock drill aimed at testing security preparedness. The drill involved NSG commandos, security personnel, drivers, and police officers. Local police, fire, and ambulance teams were also part of the exercise.

Notably, Mayawati has NSG security cover.

Political movements at Mayawati’s residence have grown recently following her decision to expel her nephew Akash Anand from the BSP and restructure the party’s organisation. This move has triggered anxiety among party supporters regarding her future political strategies.

In August 2024, Mayawati had raised concerns about her security and requested the relocation of the BSP’s state unit office, located near a railway overbridge. Citing the infamous guest house episode of June 2, 1995, when Samajwadi Party (SP) workers allegedly attacked a meeting she was holding with BSP MLAs, Mayawati warned that anarchist elements could similarly pose a threat to the party office, BSP employees, and herself from the bridge.