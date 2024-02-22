Model arrested in Lucknow for stalking motivational speaker

LUCKNOW A 26-year-old youth was arrested in the city for allegedly stalking a renowned motivational speaker over a period of six months. The accused, a model and son of a hotelier in Maharashtra, was infatuated by the woman and had been following her to various events with the intention of marrying her, said Lucknow police. Investigations revealed that the accused had a background in the entertainment industry, having appeared in advertisements for skincare products. (Pic for representation)

Investigations revealed that the accused had a background in the entertainment industry, having appeared in advertisements for skincare products.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to cops, the youth would pre-emptively book accommodations in five-star hotels ahead of her scheduled appearances, even flying from Mumbai to attend events in different cities. The accused was arrested during the motivational speaker’s in Lucknow on Thursday.

ADCP (central zone) Manisha Singh, confirmed the arrest and subsequent FIR against the youth.