Model code of conduct: Lucknow DM orders deposit of arms

LUCKNOW: After the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, licenced weapon owners are mandated to deposit their firearms with the district administration. However, exceptions are being considered for certain individuals, such as security personnel, who can provide valid justifications for retaining their arms licenses. Failure to surrender weapons before the nomination process begins may result in licence revocation, a district administration official said. Lucknow DM Surya Pal Gangwar (HT File)

Joint commissioner of police (Law and Order) Upendra Kumar Aggarwal and district electoral officer Suryapal Gangwar have formed a three-member committee to oversee compliance with these regulations, as mandated by the Election Commission.

The committee comprises the joint director of prosecution, ADM City, and the in-charge of the election cell, ensuring comprehensive oversight of the process.

Official reports said that there are approximately 52,000 licensed weapon holders within the district. Among them, 40,970 individuals have been identified for submitting their firearms. As of the latest update, only 3,197 weapons have been deposited, the report said.

“The screening committee will be responsible for determining individuals qualify for exemptions based on special circumstances. This committee will carefully evaluate requests for exemptions and make informed decisions to maintain public safety while respecting individual rights,” the official said.

“As the committee continues its work, stakeholders are encouraged to cooperate fully with authorities to facilitate the smooth implementation of the code of conduct,” said district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar.

He further emphasised that arms would have to be deposited, or else strict action would be taken against the violators of rules.