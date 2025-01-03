Modern vending zone with 40 shops opens near IGP in Lucknow

State Urban Development Minister AK Sharma inaugurated Lucknow’s organised vending zone near Indira Gandhi Pratishthan (IGP) on Thursday. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has built the vending zone, featuring 40 shops, at a cost of ₹1.9 crore to streamline street vending and promote cleanliness. Dignitaries at the inauguration of the vending zone (HT Photo)

The vending zone includes modern amenities such as tiled flooring, a music system, and seating arrangements with tables and benches. All 40 shops have been designed with a uniform theme and colour to enhance the area’s visual appeal.

LMC officials allotted 38 shops to vendors identified during a 2023 survey, while reserving two for future allotment in case of objections or missed claims. Sanjay Yadav, an LMC official, stated that vendors paid a refundable security deposit of ₹50,000, along with a monthly rent of ₹5,000, to secure their spaces.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh said the initiative is part of a broader plan to streamline vending activities across the city. “We are working on identifying more locations to create designated vending zones with improved facilities,” he said.

An LMC official said, the vending zone aims to eliminate the chaos caused by randomly placed stalls that previously led to littering and traffic disruptions. “This project brings vendors into a designated, orderly space, ensuring better cleanliness and management,” he added.

The project’s primary goal is to organise vendors while improving the shopping experience for the public. The vending zone provides a structured layout that eliminates the clutter and disorder typically associated with street vending areas.

During the inauguration key officials including mayor Sushma Kharakwal, municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh, additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Srivastava, and others were present.