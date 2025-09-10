Modi, Mauritius PM set to review bilateral ties in Kashi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host his Mauritius counterpart Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi on Thursday as part of the latter’s state visit to India from September 9 to 16. Mauritius PM Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam arrived in Varanasi on Wednesday evening. (HT)

The two leaders are scheduled to meet around 11:30am in Modi’s parliamentary constituency, where they will review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, with a focus on development partnership, capacity building, health, education, science and technology, infrastructure, renewable energy, digital public infrastructure and the blue economy.

A government communique said the meeting in the historic city underscores the “enduring civilisational connect, spiritual bonds and deep-rooted people-to-people ties” between India and Mauritius.

The summit comes six months after Modi’s state visit to Mauritius in March 2025, during which the bilateral relationship was elevated to an ‘Enhanced Strategic Partnership’.

Mauritius remains central to India’s MAHASAGAR (mutual and holistic advancement for security and growth across region) vision and its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. The deepening cooperation between the two countries carries significance not only for the prosperity of the people of both countries, but also for the collective aspirations of the Global South, officials said, adding the Varanasi meet would mark a significant milestone in the shared journey of India and Mauritius towards mutual prosperity, sustainable development and a secure and inclusive future.

Meanwhile, the temple town has been decked up for the occasion. According to divisional commissioner S Rajalingam, all preparations have been completed and every arrangement is in place for the visit and the entire programme. Commissioner of police Mohit Agarwal said tight security arrangements had been ensured for the VVIP visit.