Modi-Yogi big factor in Lok Sabha polls: U.P. minister Suresh Khanna

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a high-voltage campaign ahead of the first phase of polling for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Senior BJP leader and minister for finance and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna spoke to Hindustan Times on Wednesday on a variety of issues ranging from the Modi-Yogi factor, the influence of Ram temple and caste issues to the opposition and efforts to make U.P. a trillion-dollar economy. Uttar Pradesh minister finance and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo )

Q: What are the BJP’s strong points in 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

A: A leader and a political party’s credibility is the biggest asset in politics. This does not come in a day. Modi has changed mindsets and the approach. People know that Modi is devoted to the society and is better than others. In his second term, too, there have been attempts to target him with caste-based alliances. Politics does not work this way.

Q: Is chief minister Yogi Adityanath a factor?

A: Yes, Yogi is a big factor in Uttar Pradesh. Since 2017, he has focused on enforcing the rule of law and bringing about development.

Q: What is the BJP’s strategy?

A: We are focused on winning all 80 seats. We want to make the people self-reliant. We have raised 34 million above the poverty line. The people are getting the benefits of different schemes and being given free ration without discrimination. There are instances when those belonging to minority communities have got more benefits. We have created a good atmosphere and even those ideologically opposed to the BJP are going to vote for us.

Q: How big is Ram temple as an issue?

A: This is a big issue. To have faith is a natural phenomenon. Those who believe in God are law abiding. The inability to make a temple at the birthplace of Ram caused hurt to our faith. This (construction of Ram temple) was done in a constitutional manner. This will surely convert into votes. We can’t say how much. We have also done what we said about triple talaq and Article 370 of the Constitution. We have faced the challenges and found a solution for them. This strengthens people’s faith in us and increases votes.

Q: Will the law-and-order issue matter?

A: Law and order is a major issue. The government has shown results. Organised crime has seen an end. Earlier, there was one district and one mafia. The chief minister enforced the law. He did not discriminate among the people. This is because of his work that the BJP government was repeated after 37 years (in Uttar Pradesh).

Q: Any major difference between the BJP of yesteryears and now?

A: We have monitoring now. There was no such monitoring earlier. It was considered that the party leadership’s instructions will be followed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath have introduced monitoring of implementation of programmes. This has made a big impact and yielded results.

Q: Will attracting large investment be a game-changer?

A: To ensure development, the state’s financial situation must be good. More people should get jobs. More investment is needed to create more jobs. An improved law and order situation has been the reason that the people chose Uttar Pradesh as a safe and secure destination. The chief minister sent me on a foreign visit to attract investment. He has the image of a good administrator. The Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit-2018 attracted investment of ₹4.28 lakh crore. In Yogi’s second term, Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit got investment of ₹39 lakh crore. A groundbreaking ceremony was organised recently to implement investment of ₹10.24 lakh crore.

Q: Will the objective of making U.P. a trillion-dollar economy be achieved?

A: We have enforced financial discipline. We have checked wasteful expenditure. We will be able to achieve the objective of making the state a trillion-dollar economy. We have laid emphasis on improving basic infrastructure. We worked on roads and highways, improved transportation and air connectivity. We now have waterways too. Our GSDP has nearly doubled from the level of 2012. It has now reached ₹25 lakh crore. We engaged Deloitte India as advisor to achieve the objective of trillion-dollar economy. We worked out policies for 28 sectors and worked out measures to attract investment.

Q: The opposition is targeting the BJP for not filling vacant posts?

A: We have provided 6.50 lakh government jobs. In the police department alone, 1.54 lakh government jobs have been given. Job letters have been distributed at public programmes.

Q: Will denying tickets to Varun Gandhi in Pilibhit and Santosh Gangwar in Bareilly have any impact?

A: This is the decision of the BJP leadership. The party decides the candidates for different seats.

Q: Any strategy to win Rae Bareli and Mainpuri?

A: We will contest all the seats with all our might and win there, too.

Q: Your take on BSP chief Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi?

A: These people are confused and don’t have mass appeal. After his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi told stories that only reflected on the failures of the Congress-led government that was in power for a long time. And he (Akhilesh Yadav) has inherited leadership. He has not shown seriousness. As the leader of opposition, he does not come up with serious suggestions most of the time.