Mohammadabad heavily guarded, shops shut; Mukhtar’s burial today

Mohammadabad (Ghazipur): Mukhtar Ansari and his family’s clout was evident as commercial establishments and markets in the small town of Mohammadabad remained largely shut a day after the death of the gangster-turned-politician and five-term MLA due to a heart attack. Police personnel stand guard near closed shops at the native place of the gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari at Mohammadabad after his death, in Ghazipur district, Friday. (PTI)

Mukhtar’s supporters thronged his ancestral residence in the Yusufpur locality of the town in large numbers amid heavy police presence on Friday. There was also a beeline of politicians, including former minister Omprakash Singh, who visited the family to express their condolences.

Meanwhile, his nephew and Mohammadabad MLA from the Samajwadi Party (SP) Mannu Ansari said his uncle’s burial would be performed at the family’s ancestral graveyard in the town around 10 am on Saturday.

Ghazipur superintendent of police Omvir Singh said the situation in the entire district was completely normal. “Family members are cooperating with us. Mukhtar Ansari’s body is likely to reach his house here late in the night. Later, the burial will be performed by family members as per the rituals,” he added.

Sadare Alam, a resident of Phatak, said, “I am in deep sorrow. We used to call him uncle.”

Adil Khan and Vijay Singh Yadav said Mukhtar was quite popular among locals.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Mohammadabad unit president Surendra Kumar Gupta said, “Mukhtar used to meet everyone in the town and was quite popular among the locals. People kept their shops closed out of their own accord.” Mohammad Zaved, who claimed that he had tailored many clothes for Mukhtar, said, “Mukhtar Bhai always paid me more than my charges.”

On Mukhtar’s “mafia image”, Md Irshad, a fruit-seller, said it was created by the media.

Meanwhile, markets in Ghazipur city stayed open as usual.