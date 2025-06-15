Mohammadi range to offer first-ever monsoon safari in Dudhwa

Breaking from the norm of monsoon closures, the Uttar Pradesh Eco-Tourism Board has decided to keep the Mohammadi range of Dudhwa national park open during the rainy season. The rest of the park will close from June 15, but this 24-kilometre stretch will remain accessible, offering tourists a new wildlife experience during the monsoon. The board sees this period as an untapped opportunity for nature-based tourism, rather than a logistical challenge. (Sourced)

Unlike most wildlife parks that shut from mid-June to October due to rain and accessibility issues, the Mohammadi range trail in Lakhimpur Kheri district will remain operational. This section of Dudhwa will continue to welcome tourists even after the rest of the park closes from June 15.

“This 24-kilometre stretch will offer a completely new experience,” Prakhar Mishra, director of tourism, said. “Tourists will not only witness rich biodiversity, over 25 tigers, deer, antelopes, but also explore a safari trail that’s never been accessible during this season.”

Tourists can also enjoy the Vistadome train journey between Bichia and Mailani, which passes through the core areas of Dudhwa’s connected sanctuaries.