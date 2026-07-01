Logitech launches Signature Comfort Plus M850 L mouse with built-in palm support

Logitech has expanded its Signature Series with the launch of the Signature Comfort Plus M850 L and Signature M840 L mice, introducing a new design focused on reducing hand strain during extended computer use. The company says the latest models are aimed at people who spend long hours switching between work, personal tasks and multiple devices. Logitech Signature Comfort Plus M850 L mouse launched in India with multi-device support and silent clicks. (Logitech) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less

The Signature Comfort Plus M850 L marks the first Logitech mouse to feature built-in palm cushion support. The mouse also comes with a sculpted right-handed design and rubber side grips to provide a more natural hand position during prolonged use. According to Logitech, the design was tested with professionals to better match the way people use a mouse throughout the day.

Art O'Gnimh, General Manager of Logitech's Mice and Keyboard Solutions Group, said people now spend more time at their desks while moving between different screens and tasks. He said the M850 L has been created to reduce everyday distractions and make desk work more comfortable.

The mouse also includes silent click buttons to help minimise noise in shared workspaces. It supports Logitech's Easy-Switch feature, allowing users to connect and switch between up to three devices, including computers, tablets and smartphones. Through the Logi Options+ app, users can customise buttons, create shortcuts, automate repetitive actions using Smart Actions and access meeting controls and AI-related navigation features.

Business-Focused Features For enterprise users, Logitech has introduced the Signature Comfort Plus M850 L for Business. The business version includes a Logi Bolt USB-C receiver designed to provide secure wireless connectivity, particularly in office environments with multiple wireless devices. IT administrators can also monitor connected devices and firmware updates through Logitech Sync, while the mouse supports multiple operating systems and offers customisable controls for employees.

Sustainability and Battery Life Logitech has also highlighted sustainability in the new range. Depending on the colour variant, the plastic parts of the mouse contain between 49% and 77% certified post-consumer recycled plastic. The packaging uses FSC-certified paper, and the company says the mouse is designed to deliver up to two years of battery life, helping reduce the need for frequent battery replacements.

Other features include compatibility across major operating systems, support for multi-device connectivity and software-based workflow customisation, which makes the Signature Comfort Plus M850 L suitable for both individual users and business deployments.