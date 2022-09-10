Monsoon session likely to bring relief to drought-hit farmers
Monsoon session: A meeting of the business advisory committee of the state assembly has been convened on September 18, a senior officer said
: The state legislature’s ‘brief’ Monsoon session, scheduled to commence on September 19, may see announcements that aim to bring relief to farmers struggling with deficit rains. The opposition is demanding that the entire state be declared drought-hit in view of deficit rains in most of the 75 districts.
The state government has already deferred the recovery of land revenue and ordered a drought survey in all 75 districts. It has directed officials against disconnecting power supply to tube wells in case of dues, and maintain sufficient water level in canals.
Those aware of the developments said a tentative programme for the Monsoon session has been worked out and sent to chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his approval. “The Monsoon session may be brief. We have sent a tentative programme of the assembly to chief minister Yogi Adityanath for approval. A meeting of the business advisory committee of the state assembly has been convened on September 18 to give a final shape to the programme,” said a senior officer.
The state government has not yet given any indications about presenting any supplementary budget for 2022-2023. “We don’t have any indications about the state government presenting first supplementary budget for 2022-2023. Some announcements may, however, be made for farmers in the Monsoon session of the state legislature,” said the senior officer.
The state government may also table the Comptroller and Auditor General of India reports in the assembly in the forthcoming session. It has also proposed to table some legislative business and bills, including Uttar Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, in the state legislature.
Amid ongoing war of words, weekly meeting between Kejriwal, LG resumes
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for a weekly coordination meeting on Friday and said it was held in a “good atmosphere”, also expressing hope that the row between the LG and his government can improve soon. On being asked about the tussle between Saxena and the AAP government, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate. There was no response from the LG's office despite repeated requests.
PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over ₹2 cr
After failing to clear dues of over Rs 2 crore of a contractor, the Public Works Department would have its office in Jhansi auctioned on September 22. The Commercial Court has issued orders to this effect. The court earlier had issued a notice to the PWD regional office in Jhansi on July 1 this year. PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22.
Cong sets up panel to report on B’luru infra
In the wake of floods in Bengaluru, the Congress in Karnataka on Friday said it has set up a committee to bring out a report 'Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru' as a promise to develop the city once the party comes to power in the State. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party-in-charge of Karnataka, stated this and demanded chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to convene an all-party meeting on the flood situation.
Delhi HC to decide on woman’s nationality after son’s OCI card confiscated
An Indian-origin man who is a citizen of the United States has sought a declaration from the Delhi high court that his mother is not a Pakistani national after the Overseas Citizen of India cards issued to him and his sons by Indian government authorities were confiscated. The man's mother was born in India in 1937, and moved with her family to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947.
One apprehended, 50 booked for illegal mining in Nuh
Nuh: A juvenile was apprehended and 50 other suspects were booked on Thursday for their alleged involvement in attacking a joint team of officials from the Nuh police and the district mining department, and injuring a policeman during a raid at an illegal mining site in Badeda village that day, said police on Friday. Seven of the suspects have been identified so far, according to police.
