Moradabad district administration orders seizure of bungalow allotted to Mulayam in 1994

Moradabad district magistrate Anuj Singh has cancelled the allotment of a bungalow that was given to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav 31 years ago.The property, located in the prestigious Civil Lines area of Moradabad, is currently being used as the district office of the Samajwadi Party (SP). Singh has directed the municipal corporation to take possession of the bungalow within one week. The bungalow in the Civil Lines area of Moradabad. (File Photo)

The allotment, originally made on July 13, 1994, was for a nominal rent of ₹250 per month during Yadav’s tenure as both the chief minister and the SP’s national president. The bungalow, spread over approximately 1,000 square metres near the Police Training College (PTC II) in Civil Lines, is built on government land under the ownership of the state government.

Two months ago, the DM had instructed the local SP unit to vacate the property within 30 days and hand it over to the district administration. Despite the directive, the party did not comply.

In the meantime, the SP filed a representation seeking that the cancellation of the allotment be overturned. However, the DM rejected the plea, affirming that the property must be handed over in the public interest.Following Yadav’s death on October 10, 2022, no action was taken by the party regarding the transfer or renewal of the property’s allotment. Consequently, the administration cancelled the allotment, citing that it could not be continued without proper documentation or approval.The administration has justified the move by pointing out the urgent need for government land for housing projects and other schemes aimed at public welfare.

The building’s strategic location and size make it a crucial asset for administrative purposes. Additional district magistrate (Finance) Mamta Malviya had earlier sent a formal notice to the SP’s district leadership, instructing them to vacate the property within one month to facilitate its use for government projects.

With the SP still holding on to the property, the DM’s office has now given a final warning: the municipal corporation must take possession of the property within one week to ensure it is utilized for public benefit.

“Following the due process of law, we will be taking possession of the government property within this month,” the ADM said.

Former SP MP from Moradabad ST Hasan criticised the eviction notice, accusing the BJP-led state government of targeting the party out of political malice.“The BJP has always had a problem with the very name of the SP. We are exploring legal options, including moving court,” he said.